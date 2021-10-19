Delhi reports 36 COVID-19 cases, one death

Follow us on Image Source : PTI According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 58,729 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Delhi reported 36 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With this, the tally of coronavirus cases in the national capital has reached over 14.39 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,090. One fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The national capital has recorded only three deaths due to the infection in October so far. Last month, five people had succumbed to the viral disease.

As many as 11 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.06 per cent.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 15 cases with a positivity rate of 0.03 per cent. On Sunday, 32 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent.

The case tally stands at 14,39,441 in the national capital, including 14,14,029 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 322, of which 103 are in home isolation.

