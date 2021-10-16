Man held for sharing fake photo of PM’s mugshot stuck to scarecrow

Saturday, October 16, 2021
     
In the picture shared on the messenger by the accused, faces of Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and others can be seen pasted on a scarecrow.  

Sambhal Published on: October 16, 2021 20:03 IST
A man has been arrested here for sharing on WhatsApp a morphed picture with mugshots of eminent personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stuck to a scarecrow. Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakresh Mishra on Saturday said Abhishek Gupta, a resident of the Chandausi area, shared the picture as his WhatsApp status after editing it by himself.

It is a morphed photograph, according to police. Police acted on it after getting a complaint on Twitter.

Gupta was arrested and a case registered in this regard at Chandausi Kotwali police station, they said. 

