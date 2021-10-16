Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mohan Bhagwat: 80% of funds for J&K used to go into politicians pockets, article 370 changed that

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, on Saturday, said that abrogation of Article 370 has lead to a path of development. He added that earlier, Jammu and Ladakh were discriminated against, but now the situation is different.

"I visited J&K &saw the current situation. After the abrogation of Article 370, the path to development has opened for all. On the pretext of Article 370, Jammu & Ladakh were discriminated against earlier. That discrimination doesn't exist anymore," the RSS leader said.

Speaking further on the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the RSS leader said, "80% of what was done for Kashmir valley, used to end up in the pockets of political leaders and not reach people. Now people of Kashmir valley are experiencing direct access to development and availing of benefits."

Bhagwat added that the army, police, and officials were the ones that were blamed earlier in Kashmir and Ladakh. "The army and police functions were presented in the wrong light, and people were misguided, and their human rights were exercised in the wrong way."

Earlier, expressing concern over the "rapid growth" in the country's population, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday called for a review and reformulation of the National Population Policy by keeping the next 50 years in mind along with the availability of resources.

He called for curbing the illegal infiltration from across the borders and preparing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to prevent the infiltrators from acquiring citizenship rights and purchasing lands in the country.

Speaking during his annual Vijayadashmi address to RSS workers at Reshimbagh here, Bhagwat also said the share of the population of people belonging to religions of "Bharatiya origin" which was earlier 88 percent, has come down to 83.

