People from all sections of society sacrificed for freedom, says Mohan Bhagwat at Dussehra event | LIVE

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday performed 'shastra puja' on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra in Nagpur. The headquarters of the RSS is located in the Mahal area of the city.

Bhagwat also offered his respects at the 'samadhi sthal' of RSS founder KB Hedgewar and MS Golwalkar. Besides, he took part in the drill exercises by Swayamsevaks.

Addressing the Swayamsevaks later, Bhagwat said, "We don't want a culture that widens the divide, but the one that binds the nation together and promotes love...Therefore, special occasions like birth anniversaries, festivals should be celebrated together."

"Our journey from 'Swadheehnta to Swatantrata' is as yet far from complete. There're elements in the world for whom India’s progress and its rise to a respected position are detrimental to their vested interests," Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief also talked about the partition of India in 1947. He said that "partition of the country is a sad history, the truth of this history should be faced, to bring back the lost integrity and unity, the new generation should know that history".

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were among the others present at the event. The Vijaya Dashami event was also attended by Kobbi Shoshani, Consulate General of Israel, Mumbai.

Dussehra holds a special importance for sarsanghchalaks as the RSS was founded on this day in 1925.

