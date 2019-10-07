Man ends life blaming harassment by in-laws

Monday, October 07, 2019
     
PTI PTI
Muzaffarnagar Updated on: October 07, 2019 14:06 IST
 A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Ganga canal after a tiff with his wife and in-laws at Rehmatpur village in Bhopa here, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint lodged by Vishal's brother Sandeep that he was being harassed by his wife Anita and in-laws, police registered a case against the woman, who is absconding, for abetment of suicide, Circle Officer Ram Mohan Sharma said.

Vishal's body was fished out from the canal by police personnel on Sunday, he added. 

