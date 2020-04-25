Man buys 25,000 Kg onions, escapes Covid lockdown to go home claiming he was vegetable seller

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Man buys 25,000 Kg onions, escapes Covid lockdown claiming to be vegetable seller to go home (The man in question has not been pictured above)

Jugaad (Improvisation) is something we Indians are expert at. This comes in handy in many situations and creates major problems in others. What happened here, in this case, is worth hearing irrespective of the fact that the man broke rules amid deadly coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown.

This man escaped coronavirus lockdown and managed to reach home in Uttar Pradesh claiming to be a vegetable vendor! What makes this interesting that he managed to travel more than 1000 km at a time when the entire country is in lockdown.

He started from Mumbai and reached his home in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

"I spent 21 days in Mumbai during the lockdown. But as there were no signs of the lockdown ending, I found a way to reach home," said Prem Murti Pandey. He was quoted by PTI. His planned his steps carefully.

The man walked from Mumbai to Pimpalgaon in Maharashtra. He bought 1300 Kg watermelons, loaded them on a rented vehicle and sent them to Mumbai. He had already struck a deal with a fruit vendor in Mumbai so the return of his money was guaranteed.

The onion trade in Pimpalgaon caught Pandey's eye. He carefully observed the trade and quickly thought of his plan to escape the lockdown.

He spent more than 2 lakh rupees and bought 25,520 kgs of onions in Pimpalgaon. He hired a truck and set off for Prayagraj.

Essential goods and traders trading them are being allowed to pass through police checkpoints erected during the coronavirus lockdown. As vegetables are essential goods, Pandey's truck was cleared through the checkpoints.

Pandey reached Prayagraj on April 23. He then headed straight to the market to sell onions and get his money back. However, as the local markets were flooded with onions, he couldn't get a good price for his stock. Prem Murti Pandey is now waiting for local markets to run out of onion so that he can sell his stock. He believes this will happen soon.

Though Pandey's tale is interesting and amusing, what he did was against the current rules in place. Coronavirus lockdown is in place in the country and the government has asked everyone to stay where they are. It was possible that Pandey came in contact with a coronavirus patient and got infected. Pandey has informed the authorities about his travel and is undergoing isolation. A medical team has examined him.

