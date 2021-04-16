Man booked under Atrocities Act for assaulting traffic cop in Mumbai

Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL. Man booked under Atrocities Act for assaulting traffic cop.

The Mumbai police have registered a separate case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against a man who assaulted an on-duty traffic constable here, an official said on Friday.

The accused Jatin Satara (35) had allegedly abused and used foul language, while assaulting traffic constable Dyneshawar Wagh (32), who had asked him to remove his scooter, which was obstructing traffic in Mulund (west) on Thursday, the official said.

Satara, who was without a mask, started arguing with the constable and mentioned a particular community while abusing him, he said.

Following this, a separate FIR under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered, he said.

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media, it was stated.

The accused, who was arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and Disaster Management Act (in force due to the COVID-19 outbreak), was later released on bail.

