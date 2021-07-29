Mamata Banerjee meets Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI On Delhi visit, Mamata Banerjee meets Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a visit to the national capital, met lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar and actor Shabana Azmi on Thursday. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief is in Delhi to initiate talks with opposition parties to stitch together a united front against the ruling BJP.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and discussed with him several infrastructure projects in a bid to invite global investors to the state. She told the Union minister that it would be good if West Bengal gets an electric vehicle manufacturing industry. The chief minister also said the state requires proper roads as it borders Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and northeastern states.

According to PTI sources, Banerjee also brought up pending road and transport projects, including the deep-sea port at Tajpur, during her discussions with Gadkari.

