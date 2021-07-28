Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mamata Banerjee meets Sonia Gandhi amid call for united Opposition

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi was also present in the meeting.

Addressing the media just after the meeting, Mamata said, "The meeting with Sonia Gandhi was good. We discussed Covid and Pegasus issue." Talking about a united Opposition, she said, "I alone can't do anything. Everyone has to come together."

She remained ambivalent on being the face of the Opposition to take on the BJP, saying it will depend on the situation. "I want to help all the opposition parties to bell the cat. I don't want to be a leader, but a simple cadre," she said on the leadership issue.

"I am not a political astrologer. It depends on the situation, structure. I have no problem if someone else leads. When the matter is discussed we can decide. I cannot impose," Banerjee told a select group of reporters here when asked if she would be the face of the Opposition to take.

On the Pegasus row, she said the situation was more serious than Emergency and accused the Centre of being unresponsive.

