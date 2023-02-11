Mallikarjun Kharge hits out at BJP, claims no freedom inside or outside parliament

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Mallikarjunh Kharge hits out at Modi government.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at the BJP government on Saturday and said that there was no freedom of speech in the country. Addressing a rally in the Sahebganj district of Jharkhand, Kharge claimed that parts of his speech in Parliament were expunged.

"There is neither freedom of speech inside Parliament nor outside...Those who dare to speak up are put behind bars," he alleged.

The BJP came to power in 2014 with the promise to stem inflation, however, the price of essential commodities has been on the rise ever since it came to power, Kharge said. Kharge further added that it was Congress which developed the infrastructure of the country and fought for India's freedom. The Congress president was speaking at Gumani Ground in Pakur after launching the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' programme in the state.

Kharge accuses BJP of using Governors as 'Karyakartas'

Earlier, Kharge had accused the BJP of using governors as 'karyakartas' (party workers). He said the 'brazen overstepping of the Constitution' by a few of them recently sullied federal structure of Indian polity. "BJP's deliberate design to denigrate the Constitutional office of Governors by using them as 'karyakartas', in states ruled by the opposition is an assault on Democracy. Brazen overstepping of the Constitution by a few Governors recently has sullied the federal structure of our polity," Kharge had said.

(With inputs from PTI)

