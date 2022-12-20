Amid 'dog', 'mouse' barbs, PM Modi, Kharge share 'millets only' lunch in Parliament | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi share table with Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Oppn leader Mallikarjun Kharge during 'Millets only' lunch in Parliament

Winter session: A special 'millets only' lunch was hosted in the Parliament on Tuesday which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, EAM S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, opposition leader and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge among other parliamentarians. The lunch was hosted by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to mark the "International Year of Millets" in 2023 - a special initiative of the Prime Minister.

As PM, top ministers, opposition leaders were seen attending the millets only lunch, what was interesting to see PM Modi sharing the table with Mallikarjun Kharge who has been making harsh remarks against the Prime Minister in the recent days.

At BJP Parliamentary Party meeting PM laid emphasis on celebration of International Millet Year 2023 and suggested ways to promote nutrition campaign through millet.

Image Source : INDIA TVPM Modi taking a look at menu during the 'Millets only' lunch hosted in Parliament

Image Source : INDIA TVUnion Minister S Jaishankar, BJP chief JP Nadda, other Parliamentarians attend millets only lunch in Parliament

Special chefs were brought in from Karnataka to make specialities like ragi idli and ragi dosa, said sources. Rotis were made out of ragi and jowar and were served to the MPs to promote millet-eating culture. Other food items include bajra and jowar khichdi, and bajra kheer.

Image Source : INDIA TVParliamentarians during the millets only lunch

The United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millet (IYOM). The Indian government notified millet as a nutritious cereal in April 2018 and millet has also been included in the 'Poshan Mission' campaign.

Image Source : INDIA TVPM Modi with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during Millets only lunch in Parliament

Under the National Food Security Mission (NFMS), a nutritious cereal component for millet is being implemented in 212 districts of 14 states.

Image Source : INDIA TVPM Modi interacting with cabinet ministers, fellow parliamentarians during the millets only lunch in Parliament.

Asia and Africa are the primary production and consumption centres of millet crops, and India, Niger, Sudan, and Nigeria are the primary producers.

