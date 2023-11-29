Sonia Gandhi launches book on Mallikarjun Kharge's political journey

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Sonia Gandhi

Congress patriarch and former chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday launched a book on Mallikarjun Kharge's political journey saying he has always placed party organisation above his personal interest.

While addressing a book launch of the felicitation volume in honour of his 50 years in electoral politics, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "...I would like to thank all the people who have written about me in this book... I am deeply touched by the message from all of you. What I have been able to contribute to the people of my constituency, my state, and my country is because of the faith shown in me by the voters and the party leaders... When I was chosen to contest the MLA elections by the Congress party, I was only 29 years old..."

"...He has always placed party organization above his personal interest... No matter how high or low the status of his colleague, Kharge ji has always been collaborative... Today he holds the Congress party at a crucial juncture... Those in power are subverting all those institutions, systems, and principles by which India has thrived since independence... As a strong organizational leader, Mallikarjun Kharge is best suited to lead the Congress party...," said Sonia Gandhi.

Titled 'Mallikarjun Kharge: Political Engagement with Compassion, Justice and Inclusive Development' leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Ram Nath Kovind, Manmohan Singh, M Venkaiah Naidu, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar among others have penned down chapters in the book.

