Ethics panel report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion to be tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday

Cash-for-Query case: The Lok Sabha ethics panel will table its report recommending expulsion of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra in 'cash-for-query' case in the House on Monday (December 4), PTI has reported.

According to the agenda papers circulated by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Ethics Committee chairperson Vinod Kumar Sonkar will lay on the table of the House the panel's first report.

The committee, at a meeting on November 9, adopted its report recommending Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha over the "cash-for-query" allegation.

Six members of the panel voted in favour of the report, including Congress MP Preneet Kaur who had earlier been suspended from the party. Four members of the panel belonging to opposition parties submitted dissent notes.

The opposition members termed the report a "fixed match" and said the complaint filed by BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey, which the panel reviewed, was not supported by a "shred of evidence". Moitra can be expelled only if the House votes in favour of the panel's recommendation.

The Winter Session of Parliament begins on Monday and is scheduled to continue till December 22.

CBI begins prbe against Mahua Moitra

Last week, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) started a probe into allegations of corruption against Mahua Moitra on a reference from anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal, officials said Saturday.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached the Lokpal with a complaint against Moitra over allegations of taking bribes to raise questions in Parliament.

Moitra remained combative, saying neither has Lokpal uploaded any referral order on its website as per the Lokpal Act nor has the CBI put out anything official. "Hope Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam merits CBI PE before my witchhunt," she posted on X.

Officials said the CBI has started a preliminary enquiry after getting a reference from the Lokpal which is the first step towards ascertaining if the allegations merit a full-fledged investigation.

There was no formal statement from either the CBI or the Lokpal on the issue.

With inputs from PTI

