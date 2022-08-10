Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra weather update: Non-stop rain in Raigad for last 4 days, over 150 trapped in Wardha

Highlights Continuous heavy rains have been lashing Maharashtra's Raigad for the last 4 days.

In Wardha's Kanholi village, more than 150 people are said to be trapped in flood water.

All rivers in the Raigad district are overflowing and so far, around 57 people have been rescued.

Maharashtra weather update: Continuous heavy rains have been lashing Maharashtra's Raigad for the last 4 days, making life difficult for people there. In Wardha's Kanholi village, more than 150 people are said to be trapped in flood water. All the rivers in the Raigad district are overflowing and so far, around 57 people have been rescued from Yashoda and Wardha rivers.

Several villages in Maharashtra have been put on alert, as several rivers including Kundalika have crossed the danger mark. Also, the road from Kolad Naka to Nagothane and Vadakhal on the Mumbai Goa Highway is filled with potholes.

Many roads have been closed for traffic due to overflowing rivers in Maharashtra. Rain water is being pushed out from 31 gates of Wardha's Ninth Wardha Project. Yesterday, a red alert was issued in the Vidarbha region, and an orange alert was issued in Mumbai. High tides hit Marine Drive in Mumbai.

The services of the local trains, considered to be the lifeline of Mumbai, and the buses of the civic transport body Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were affected in the morning and ran with a delay of 5 to 15 minutes, officials said. On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an 'orange' alert for Mumbai, predicting `heavy to very heavy rainfall' at a few places.

Meanwhile, in the absence of a bridge, residents of a village in Maharashtra's Solapur district were forced to undertake a dangerous journey wading through a swollen river to bury a man as the village doesn't have a graveyard.

A video of the funeral procession of Pitapur village resident Noor Ahmed (48) being carried out by people wading through the flooded Harna river on Tuesday has gone viral on social media.

The village, located in the Akkalkot tehsil, has a sizable Muslim population. As the graveyard is located on the other side of the river, the villagers had no option but to enter the swirling waters of the river to bury the dead.

Latest India News