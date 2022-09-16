Maharashtra weather: Heavy rains in Thane, Palghar throw traffic out of gear | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI According to authorities, rivers Kundalika, Ulhas and Kalu in the district have crossed their danger marks due to the heavy downpour.

Maharashtra weather update: Many districts of Maharashtra on Friday witnessed copious rainfall that led to severe waterlogging and traffic. Videos from Thane, Palghar show many areas inundated as heavy rains lashed the areas.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad and Mumbai-Nashik highways witnessed traffic snarls amid the downpour due to poor condition of roads and potholes, officials said.

Personnel from the Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) and firefighters attended to calls about water logging at several locations in Thane city.

The road in front of Chitalsar police station on Ghodbunder Road was flooded and unfit for traffic movement, RDMC chief Avinash Sawant said. The district administration has alerted people living near Sapgaon bridge, as heavy rains lashed areas close to Bhatsa dam, it was stated.

Thane city received 66.28 mm of rain till 1.30 pm, with 22.86 mm of rain recorded in the last one hour, officials said. According to authorities, rivers Kundalika, Ulhas and Kalu in the district have crossed their danger marks due to the heavy downpour.

Mumbai to witness rains too

The IMD also warned that Mumbai will see moderate rains Friday evening, and heavy rains in the next 24 hours. Local trains on all corridors are running on schedule, as are BEST buses.

The weather office had earlier issued an orange alert for cities in Madhya Maharashtra given the heavy rains.

Also Read | Maharashtra weather: People pass through strong water currents, orange alert issued in Pune | VIDEO

Latest India News