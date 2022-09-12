Maharashtra weather: People pass through strong water currents, orange alert issued in Pune | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Pedestrians cross a road during heavy monsoon rains, at Fort area in Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.

Highlights Heavy rains have been lashing most parts of Maharashtra for many days now.

A visual showed some villagers passing through very strong currents of flood water.

IMD issued an orange alert in Pune, due to heavy traffic and reports of waterlogging.

Maharashtra weather update: Heavy rains have been lashing most parts of Maharashtra for many days now. A fresh visual procured by India TV, showed some villagers passing through very strong currents of flood water, as the Yavatmal-Darwa road is closed due to heavy rains. In Maharashtra's Nagpur and Bhandara, a continuous downpour was witnessed, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted even more rains are predicted in the area in the coming days. IMD has also issued an orange alert in Pune, due to heavy traffic and reports of waterlogging.

As per PTI reports, a city official confirmed that heavy rains lashed Maharashtra city and adjoining areas on Sunday, leaving 25 spots water-logged. Tree fall incidents took place in 10 places, though there were no reports of any person getting injured, he added.

The Lohgaon-Wagholi main road near Dadachi Vasti (Karmabhoominagar) is still waterlogged. School children, people on two-wheelers, and pedestrians have to pass through the water. A woman riding a two-wheeler was carrying her child when a pothole formed in the water and her bike got stuck in the pit.

A young man had lost his life amid heavy rains last month. However, the people were upset due to the lack of any remedial plan by the Municipal Corporation.

Image Source : INDIA TVA minor flash flood risk has been indicated in East M.P, West M.P, Vidarbha adjoining Madhya Maharashtra, south Gujarat, Coastal Karnataka and Konkan, and Goa Met Sub- divisions in next 24 hours

The weather agency further said as of 5:30 pm, Pashan and Magarpatta had received 55.8 millimeters and 55.5 millimeters of rainfall. The IMD has issued an 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Ghat areas over the next two days, the official added.

"Chandannagar, Kothrud, Paud Road, Pashan, Wanwadi, B T Kawada Road, Katraj garden, Swargate witnessed waterlogging. Tree fall incidents were reported from Pashan, Kondhwa, Pune station, and Yerwada. In Panchawati in Pashan, two vehicles were trapped after a tree fell. No one was injured in the incident," a fire brigade official said.

Latest India News