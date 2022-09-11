Maharashtra weather update: Multiple areas inundated in Pune; IMD issues alert for Mumbai | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai will witness heavy rains in isolated places for the next four days, the IMD warned. The weather office issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane till September 15. An orange alert has been issued for Raigad and Ratnagiri till September 13.

Maharashtra weather: Many areas in the Pune district of Maharashtra received incessant rainfall for several hours on Sunday. The rains led to traffic and waterlogging in busy areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the Shivaji Nagar area witnessed 16 mm of rainfall within an hour.

Tree fall incidents took place in 10 places, though there were no reports of any person getting injured, he added.

The India Meteorological Department said, as of 5:30 pm, Pashan and Magarpatta had received 55.8 millimetres and 55.5 millimetres of rainfall.

The IMD has issued an 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Ghat areas over the next two days, the official added.

"Chandannagar, Kothrud, Paud Road, Pashan, Wanwadi, B T kawade Road, Katraj garden, Swargate witnessed waterlogging. Tree fall incidents were reported from Pashan, Kondhwa, Pune station and Yerwada. In Panchawati in Pashan, two vehicles were trapped after a tree fell. No one was injured in the incident," a fire brigade official said.

The weather office also warned that Raigad and Ratnagiri will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places on Monday and Tuesday.

Heavy rains in Latur

At least 100 hectares of Kharif crops were damaged due to incessant rainfall that hit Maharashtra's Latur district over the last four days, an official said on Sunday.

The district has been witnessing heavy rains that caused rivers and streams to swell and flood the farmlands, the official said.

Two bridges were washed away, cutting off connectivity to Tagarkheda, Wanjarkheda, Savari-Jamga and Manejawalga villages in Nilanga tehsil, he said.

The road between Udgir-Ahmedpur on the Bidar-Nanded highway was severely damaged, inconveniencing motorists, the official said.

A 30-year-old man has swept away in flood waters on Shedol-Tupadi road on Saturday and his body was recovered after a search by the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) team this morning, police said.

