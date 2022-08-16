Maharashtra weather: Mumbaikars face waterlogging after long weekend, heavy rains likely over next 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Vehicles move through waterlogged street following monsoon rains

Maharashtra weather update : Heavy rains continued in Mumbai for the second day today, and Mumbaikars had to witness severe waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic snarls after a long weekend. Most people headed out for work today but faced problems due to continous downpour. In the Hindmata and Mahalaxmi areas, slow traffic was reported. As per reports, rains haven't stopped for a minute since 10 am this morning. The Andheri subway has also been closed since water has collected till 0.5 feet.

The weather department has predicted occasional intense rain spells in the city in the next 24 hours. Trains and bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were running normally. Early in the morning, there was either no rain or light showers in most parts of the city.

Anil Bind, a taxi driver had to take her daughter on his shoulders and walk to the Tata Hospital, since the traffic wasn't moving. His daughter Asma is a cancer patient.

Between 10 am and 11 am, Parel and Dadar received 14 mm rainfall, while Malabar Hill and Nair Hospital areas received 19 mm rain, a civic official said. In the eastern suburbs, 12 mm of rainfall was recorded at the Vikhroli fire station and 11 mm at the Chembur fire station during the same period, while the Malvani fire station and Chincholi fire station in the western suburbs recorded 22 mm and 20 mm of rain.

The Meteorological department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in the city and suburbs with a possibility of occasional intense spells for the next 24 hours. The city recorded 7.91 mm rainfall in the 24 hour-period till 8 am on Wednesday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 12.94 mm and 12.33 mm rainfall, respectively, another civic official said.

There will be a high tide of 4.39 metres in the Arabian Sea here at 2.57 pm, the official said. The rain intensity had reduced in Mumbai over the last few days when most parts of the city received light showers.

