Maharashtra weather update: Red alert in Vidarbha region, very heavy rains to continue in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: High tidal waves hit food stalls during the monsoon season, at Dadar beach in Mumbai

Highlights Several parts of Maharashtra, including capital Mumbai has been witnessing rains.

An orange alert has been issued in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for today.

Rains have continuously been battering Mumbai since 4 am this morning.

Maharashtra weather update: Several parts of Maharashtra, including capital Mumbai has been witnessing continous heavy rainfall, due to which a red alert has been issued in the Vidarbha region, and an orange alert has been issued in Mumbai today. High tides hit Marine Drive in Mumbai, and as per IMD, intense to very intense rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Palghar till 10 am today.

Apart from that, the Vidarbha region is experiencing even heavier rains, due to which IMD has warned of torrential rains in some districts of Marathwada including Chandrapur, Gondia, Bhandara, Washim, and Yavatmal today.

Rains have continuously been battering Mumbai since 4 am this morning. A gulmohar tree planted by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray at Shivaji Park ground in central Mumbai fell due to heavy rains and gusty winds on Monday, a civic official said.

The southwest monsoon has become active over Maharashtra again after a gap of two weeks, this time bringing extremely heavy showers to south Konkan region, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

The state's coastal districts, mainly Sindhudurg and parts of Ratnagiri, received more than 200 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.

30 am on Monday, as per the IMD data. Many villages and hamlets in Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri have become inaccessible because of the connecting roads getting inundated, according to locals. A number of rivers in the two districts have swollen and the waters have entered agricultural fields and also affected houses, they said.

“Some tehsils in Sindhudurg district received more than 250 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, including Lanja where 290 mm precipitation was recorded, the highest in the state," a MeT official said. In the neighbouring Kolhapur district, Gaganbawda tehsil recorded 190 mm rain and Shahuwadi witnessed 90 mm downpour, the official said.

Compared to this, central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha regions received moderate rainfall over the last 24 hours.

Latest India News