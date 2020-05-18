Image Source : PTI Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray, 8 others to take oath as MLCs today

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others will take oath as Members of Legislative Council at 1 pm on Monday. The nine candidates were on May 14 elected unopposed to the state Legislative Council. The poll results were declared as only nine nominations were filed for nine seats.

Besides Thackeray, his party colleague Neelam Gorhe was also elected, among others. Gopichand Padalkar, Pravin Datke, Ranjeetsinh Mohite Patil and Ramesh Karad were elected from BJP.

(With inputs from ANI)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage