Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray, 8 others to take oath as MLCs today

Monday, May 18, 2020
     
New Delhi Published on: May 18, 2020 11:45 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others will take oath as Members of Legislative Council at 1 pm on Monday. The nine candidates were on May 14 elected unopposed to the state Legislative Council. The poll results were declared as only nine nominations were filed for nine seats. 

Besides Thackeray, his party colleague Neelam Gorhe was also elected, among others. Gopichand Padalkar, Pravin Datke, Ranjeetsinh Mohite Patil and Ramesh Karad were elected from BJP. 

(With inputs from ANI)

