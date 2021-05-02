Gas leak in Thane's Bhiwandi; no casualty

Image Source : PTI Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday witnessed a toxic gas leak that came from some cylinders that were kept on open ground.

Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday witnessed a toxic gas leak that came from some cylinders that were kept on open ground. The district civic official informed of the happening, that took place around 10 pm in Thane's Bhiwandi Township.

The was no casualty reported, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

The cylinders that caused the accident were sixteen in number and contained sulphur dioxide. They were kept at the ground in Chiknipada area of Khuni village in Bhiwandi. The gas leaked from two of the cylinders and spread in the area, reported Kadam.

Local firemen and police rushed to the spot and plugged the leakage after about two hours, the official said. "No casualty has been reported so far," he said.

Apart from this, another LPG cylinder leak was reported in Thane's Badlapur Township, that left four family members and a mechanic injured.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest India News