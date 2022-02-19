"We are your baap": Sanjay Raut hits back at Narayan Rane for 'threatening' with ED notice

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut addresses a press conference.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday replied to Union Minister Narayan Rane for 'threatening' the Maharashtra government, and the Thackeray family.

"Narayan Rane is threatening that he has our horoscope. Stop giving threats. We too have your horoscope. You might be Union Minister but this is Maharashtra. Don't forget this. We are your 'baap', you very well know what that means", said Sanjay Raut.

Rane on Friday had said he has "learnt" that an Enforcement Directorate notice is ready for "four people" in 'Matoshree', the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra.

On Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officers had issued a notice to Narayan Rane's bungalow in Juhu on the pretext of investigating the property and its relevant documents. The 'Adish' bungalow falls under the K-west civic ward located in western suburbs of Mumbai.

The notice said a civic team will visit "to inspect the said premises and to take measurements and photographs of the same" and also asked the "owner" (not named in the notice) to be present for the same along with the last approved plan or authentic documents of the structure. The notice came amid an escalating war of words between the leaders of ruling Shiv Sena and opposition BJP in the state. Talking to reporters here, Rane said he had taken all the necessary permission before building his bungalow nearly 12 years back.

"The building (his residence) was built by a reputed architect and all norms were followed during its construction. Not an inch more has been constructed since the building was completed as no need for it ever arose," he said. Rane said this is not the first time that his house has been under scanner, but the authorities have never found any irregularities during their scrutiny in the past.

"Me, my wife, my two sons, their wives and children stay here. A total of eight people reside here. So we never felt the need to build anything more here," Rane said, adding that he had informed late Sena chief Bal Thackeray about his decision to build a house at Juhu.

The enmity between Rane and Shiv Sena, particularly Uddhav Thackeray is known in Maharashtra political circles. Rane was the chief minister in 1999 in the Sena-BJP government, but he later quit the party after his differences with Uddhav Thackeray. Since then Rane and Thackeray have been at loggerheads.

Also Read | Maharashtra: PM Modi inaugurates two additional local railway lines between Thane and Diva

Also Read | Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader Raghunath Kuchik booked for rape, forced abortion in Pune

Latest India News