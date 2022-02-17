Thursday, February 17, 2022
     
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader Raghunath Kuchik booked for rape, forced abortion in Pune

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, a case under section 376 (rape) and 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent) of the IPC has been registered against Raghunath Kuchik, the general secretary of the Shiv Sena's labour wing Bhartiya Kamgar Sena.

PTI Reported by: PTI
Pune Published on: February 17, 2022 16:16 IST
An offence has been registered against a local Shiv Sena leader in Maharashtra's Pune for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman and forcing her to undergo an abortion, police said on Thursday. Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, a case under section 376 (rape) and 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent) of the IPC has been registered against Raghunath Kuchik, the general secretary of the Shiv Sena's labour wing Bhartiya Kamgar Sena, an official from Shivaji Nagar police station said.

"Kuchik had befriended the woman on a social media platform. According to the complaint, he allegedly established physical relations with her by promising to marry her," the official said. The complainant was also forced to undergo an abortion when she became pregnant, he said.

Meanwhile, Kuchik, who is the deputy leader of the Shiv Sena, refuted the allegations terming them as baseless and claimed that he was honey-trapped by the woman. 

