Rape cases going up as some dresses worn by women 'excite' men: Karnataka BJP MLA's comment, then an apology. 

Amid the ongoing Hijab row, Karnataka BJP MLA M P Renukacharya on Wednesday claimed that rape cases are increasing as some dresses worn by women 'excite' men, as he tried to make his case for girl students in colleges to either wear uniform or dress that fully cover their body.

Later realising that his remarks would stir controversy, the political secretary to the Chief Minister said that he would apologise to women, if his statement has hurt them.

The Honnali MLA was reacting to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's tweet regarding the hijab row.

"Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear. This right is GUARANTEED by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women," she had tweeted.

"Priyanka Gandhi is a woman, a Congress leader. we are not questioning the fundamental rights of women (on the hijab issue). Kerala and Bombay High Courts have said that uniform is mandatory at schools and colleges, the government has also said the same. Using bikini word for girl student's (dress) is ignoble," Renukacharya said.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, he said, "While studying in colleges, students should wear uniforms or a dress that fully covers their body. Rape cases are increasing as some dresses worn by women excite men, which is not good, because women have respect in our country, we regard them as mothers."

The former Minister also demanded that Priyanka Gandhi withdraw her statement and apologise to girl students and women.

Further stating that Priyanka Gandhi probably does not understand the culture and traditions of this country, Renukacharya said, "her mother's is Italian culture, her marriage too. It's her personal matter, (she) saying such things will lead to a lot of meanings, which is not right."

He also said that BJP is not politicising the uniform dress code issue.

Later trying to clarify his statement, the legislator said, "if my statement has hurt our sisters, I will definitely apologise. I respect them.

