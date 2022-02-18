Maharashtra: PM Modi inaugurates two additional local railway lines between Thane and Diva

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Speaking via video link, Modi said his government is committed to improving railway infrastructure in the country.

Highlights Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated railway lines connecting Thane and Diva

Modi said his government is committed to improving railway infrastructure in the country

36 additional suburban services will be introduced on the main line of Central Railway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday inaugurated two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva in Maharashtra and also flagged off two suburban trains.

Speaking via video link, Modi said his government is committed to improving railway infrastructure in the country.

“Infrastructure projects used to drag on earlier due to lack of coordination in planning and execution but we have changed that approach,” Modi said.

With the commissioning of the two new lines, 36 additional suburban services will be introduced on the main line of Central Railway and the air-conditioned local train services will increase from 10 to 44, an official said.

Also Read | PM Modi offers prayers at Ravidas Mandir in Delhi, participates in kirtan - Watch

Also Read | OPINION | How radicals are trying to target Modi in the name of ‘hijab’

Latest India News