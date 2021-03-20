Image Source : ANI Five killed in blast at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri

At least five people were killed and several were injured in a blast at a chemical factory in an industrial area in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district on Saturday. The incident took place at Gharda Chemicals early on Saturday morning.

Around 40 to 50 people, stuck inside the company have been rescued by the team of fire brigade personnel. The wounded have been rushed to the nearby civil hospital, severe patients are being shifted to Mumbai.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. An explosion of the boiler is being suspected to be the cause of the accident.

The fire has been brought under control and cooling operations are underway.

According to reports, it is the sixth such incident in the MIDC area.

