Saturday, March 20, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Fire breaks out at generator car of Shatabdi Express at Ghaziabad railway station

Fire breaks out at generator car of Shatabdi Express at Ghaziabad railway station

Fire breaks out at the generator car of Shatabdi Express at Ghaziabad railway station.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Ghaziabad Published on: March 20, 2021 8:17 IST
Ghaziabad railway station fire
Image Source : ANI

Ghaziabad: Fire breaks out at generator car of Shatabdi Express 

Fire breaks out at the generator car of Shatabdi Express at Ghaziabad railway station.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News