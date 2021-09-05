Weather Alert! IMD issues heavy rain warning for Maharashtra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A commuter crosses a waterlogged street during heavy rainfall, at Vashi in Navi Mumbai.

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a warning for Maharashtra forecasting heavy to very heavy torrential rains with thunderstorms in the state till September 9.

The orange alert, which is valid till September 9, has been issued for 4 districts, including Nashik, Pune, Satara, and Ratnagiri.

“In view of the formation of a low-pressure area over north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours and other associated synoptic features, Maharashtra is very likely to experience an active rainfall spell during next 4-5 days," the IMD said.

Enhanced rainfall is expected over the region with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan,” it said.

After recording deficient rainfall in August, the IMD has predicted above-normal precipitation in September. The rainfall deficit until August 31 was nine per cent. The deficiency until September 5 was nine per cent.

ALSO READ: Goa on high alert over heavy rain warning in next 48 hours: CM Sawant

ALSO READ: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai; IMD says more downpour on forecast

Latest India News