Rain lashes parts of Mumbai; IMD says more downpour on forecast

Rain lashed several parts of Mumbai on Saturday morning. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai will experience a 'generally cloudy sky with moderate rain' today. Regional Meteorological Center of Mumbai has predicted moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy falls at isolated places in the next 24 hours.

They also predicted moderate rain in Mumbai and suburbs with the possibility of the occasional intense spells, over the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert for Delhi following heavy and continuous rainfall in the national capital.

Mumbai: BMC's first 'organic waste to power' project takes off

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday commissioned its first project that will generate electricity from wet organic waste at Haji Ali junction in the metropolis. The facility, which was inaugurated by state Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, will generate 250-300 units of electricity by processing two metric tons of organic waste per day.

"With a capacity to generate 110 cubic meters of gas and 250 units of electricity from 1 metric tons of waste, this redefines sustainable green solutions in the city," Thackeray tweeted later.

He also launched the work of building a viewing deck on the top of a drain outfall in Tambe Chowk near Girgaon Chowpatty, with civic officials saying it will be completed in four months.

A similar viewing gallery is being planned at Dadar Chowpatty as well, they added.

