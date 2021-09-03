Mumbai: Suspicious boat sighted near Bhuigaon beach in Vasai West

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Mumbai: Mysterious boat spotted near Bhuigaon beach in Vasai West

A suspicious small barge type vessel was sighted off the Bhuigaon beach in Mumbai's Vasai West on Thursday. The local police were alerted by the locals and the Coast Guard officials were later notified by the Vasai West beach in Mumbai. According to reports, a probe has been launched to identify the boat.

The boat was a mini barge and was spotted around 10 nautical miles from Builgaon-Kalamb area. It raised red flags as usually fishing boats do not venture in this rocky patch, said a local police official. A small surveillance aircraft was also sent to inspect it but it didn't get a clear view due to bad weather, he said.

Two persons were also been seen on board the boat, the police official said. An aerial survey was carried out by the Coast Guard officials of the Bhuigaon beach and hovered over the suspicious vessel but could not see the movement of anybody on board, said a senior official from Coast Guard.

The name of the boat and its IMO number was not legible from the top when the Coast Guard officials conducted aerial surveillance. Coast Guard officials are in touch with the local police in Vasai to assist them in the investigation.

Senior police officers remained tight-lipped over the matter. However, police sources said they will conduct a drone investigation of the boat today and will try to find its owner.

(Agency Inputs)

