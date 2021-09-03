Follow us on Image Source : PTI Army foils infiltration attempt along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Army on Thursday night foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector, informed officials. This is the second infiltration bid foiled by the Army in the last five days.

"Last night there was an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in the Poonch Sector. The infiltration bid was foiled by our troops," said PRO Defence Jammu.

"There was an infiltration attempt (by terrorists) along LoC in Poonch sector last night," said the PRO defence. He, however, denied any ceasefire violation along the LoC.

The infiltration bid has been foiled with effective fire by the troops on our side of the LoC, he said.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Wednesday, terrorists hurled a grenade at a police post in Sherbagh of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Meanwhile, Indian intelligence agencies have issued as many as 10 alerts regarding terrorists crossing the border and planning something "big" in the Kashmir valley.

Earlier in the week on Monday, two terrorists were killed as Army troops foiled a similar infiltration attempt along the LoC in Poonch district.

ALSO READ: Launch pads in Pakistan hum with activities, Intel agencies sound alert

Latest India News