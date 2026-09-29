Fake Chinese investment app case: Supreme Court cancels Bhupesh Arora's bail, rejects Rohit Vij's plea

The Supreme Court has cancelled the bail granted to Bhupesh Arora and rejected the bail plea of Rohit Vij in a money laundering case linked to an alleged fake Chinese investment app.

The case is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The court made it clear that a settlement in the original offence connected to a money laundering case does not automatically bring the related criminal activity to an end.

What the Supreme Court said

A bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Prasanna B. Varale said that merely reaching a settlement in the predicate offence does not mean that the criminal activity linked to it has ceased.

The court also clarified that a compromise in the underlying case cannot, by itself, bring an end to the ED's money laundering investigation or the alleged offence arising from it.

The matter was heard as ED versus Bhupesh Arora. Additional Solicitor General Anil Kaushik and Arkaj Kumar appeared for the ED.

Senior advocate Mukta Gupta represented Bhupesh Arora, while senior advocate Siddharth Aggarwal appeared for Rohit Vij.

How the investment app case began

The ED case stems from an FIR registered at a cyber crime police station in Hyderabad on July 26, 2022, after a complainant alleged that he was cheated of Rs 1.16 lakh through an online investment application called "LOXAM". The app allegedly attracted investors by promising high returns. A chargesheet was subsequently filed against 15 accused persons in the predicate case.

According to the ED's case, its investigation into LOXAM found that money allegedly collected from victims was deposited into accounts linked to Xindai Technologies Pvt. Ltd. The company had 29 virtual bank accounts and one physical account, according to court records. The ED alleged that funds from these accounts were subsequently routed through multiple other accounts as part of the alleged money laundering process.

According to the ED, funds allegedly collected through the LOXAM investment scheme were routed through these and other accounts before reaching Ranjan Moneycorp and KDS Forex, where they were allegedly converted into cash and foreign currency. The agency has also alleged that these entities were controlled or operated by Rohit Vij and Navneet Kaushik. These remain allegations forming part of the prosecution's case and have not been established by a trial court.

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