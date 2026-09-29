Chandigarh Thar horror caught on camera as young woman mows down bikers, horrifying video surfaces

Chandigarh:

A horrifying road accident was reported from Chandigarh on Monday night (September 28) after a speeding Thar allegedly ran into several bikers near the Dhanas area. Several people were injured in the incident and were rushed to a hospital for treatment. A disturbing video of the incident has also surfaced on social media, showing the aftermath of the crash and the chaos that followed. According to the information, there are also reports that the woman driving the Thar may be a minor. Her age and other details have not been independently confirmed.

What happened in Chandigarh?

According to the available information, the incident took place late Monday night near Dhanas in Chandigarh. The speeding Thar, reportedly being driven by a young woman, hit several people travelling on motorcycles. After the crash, people at the spot reportedly tried to stop the vehicle. The woman can allegedly be seen sitting inside the Thar and abusing people who approached her. Several bikers were injured in the incident and were subsequently taken to a hospital. Further details about the condition of those injured are awaited.

Shocking video surfaces online

A video purportedly showing the aftermath of the Chandigarh accident has gone viral on social media. In the footage, several people can be seen lying on the road while others attempt to help them. A motorcycle appears badly damaged following the collision. The video also shows the Thar apparently attempting to leave the spot as people try to stop the vehicle. During the reported attempt to flee, the SUV collided with the roadside. People then approached the vehicle, where the woman was allegedly seen using abusive language.

Earlier similar accident reported in Ludhiana

A similar shocking road accident was reported earlier in Ludhiana. In that incident, a car reportedly crashed into multiple vehicles, causing several people to be injured. The collision was so severe that one young man who was hit was reportedly thrown around 10 to 15 feet into the air before landing nearly 30 feet away after being thrown into several rotations. According to the information, five people were injured in the Ludhiana accident and were rushed to a hospital. The car reportedly first hit a bicycle, followed by a motorcycle and then an e-rickshaw.

Also Read:

40-year-old man dies, wife injured after Thar hits scooter in Greater Noida; driver absconding