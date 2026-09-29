First consignment of Ladakh-grown lilium flowers sent across India, LG VK Saxena flags off shipment

Leh:

Ladakh has taken a step towards expanding commercial floriculture in the Union Territory with the dispatch of its first consignment of locally grown lilium flowers to national markets. Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena flagged off 15,000 "A-grade" lilium stems at Leh Airport on September 29.

The flowers, cultivated at an altitude of 10,600 feet at a flower field in Leh, will be sent to Delhi, Mumbai, and Chandigarh for sale. The initiative is aimed at creating new livelihood opportunities through high-value flower cultivation in the region.

15,000 lilium stems sent to Delhi, Mumbai and Chandigarh

The first consignment comprises 15,000 "A-grade" lilium stems. These flowers have four to five buds and can fetch a premium price in domestic markets. The consignment includes red, pink, white, yellow, and orange liliums. The flowers have a shelf life of five to seven days and will primarily be sold in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chandigarh.

The lilium field in Leh is located at an altitude of 10,600 feet and has been described by the Ladakh administration as the world's highest-altitude flower field.

Local women involved in processing and packaging

The commercial floriculture project has also created employment opportunities for local residents. Fifteen women have been engaged in cutting, sorting, and packaging the liliums at the flower fields. According to the administration, the women are being paid a daily wage of Rs 900 each. A qualified local botanist has also been assigned the responsibility of marketing the flowers in national markets.

Liliums are premium cut flowers that are in demand in the floral and hospitality industries. The press release states that they can fetch between Rs 150 and Rs 200 per stem in domestic retail markets.

More districts to develop high-value flower cultivation

Following the pilot project in Leh, the Lieutenant Governor has directed the Deputy Commissioners of other districts to explore replicating the high-value floriculture model. The Deputy Commissioners of Kargil, Drass, Sham, Changthang, and Zanskar have been directed to identify at least 20 acres of land in each district for developing flower fields.

The initiative aims to eventually bring at least 200 acres of land under high-value flower cultivation by next year, according to the administration.

Leh flower field developed in 60 days

The lilium flower field in Leh, which has more than 25 lakh flowers, was developed within two months. The foundation was laid on June 22, 2026, the plantation began on July 16, and the field was inaugurated on September 17. The flower field was completed in 60 days. After being opened to the public on September 17, it has received hundreds of visitors every day, according to the Ladakh administration.

The first consignment of Ladakh-grown liliums was dispatched on September 29.

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