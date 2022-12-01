Maharashtra: Power company official arrested for writing letter threatening bomb blast at auditorium

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE The accused was arrested.

An official of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) on Thursday landed into jail after he allegedly wrote a bomb threat letter in Nagpur. He wrote to police, threatening to carry out a bomb blast at an auditorium located near Dr Hedgewar memorial in Reshimbagh area of the city, police said

The accused, who is posted as deputy executive engineer with the power utility, had sent the letter to Sakkardara police station last week, a police official said.

A bid to thwart a programme lands him into jail



The motive was to stall a programme of the MSEDCL scheduled at the auditorium, official said.

"The letter threatened to carry out a bomb blast at Suresh Bhat Auditorium near Dr Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan in Reshimbagh area," Additional Police Commissioner Navinchandra Reddy told PTI.

"After receiving the letter, Sakkardara police examined the CCTV footage of the post office from where the letter was dispatched, and identified the man on the basis of the vehicle's registration number," he said, adding that the accused was arrested on Thursday.

During the probe, it came to light that he had written the threat letter to thwart a programme of the MSEDCL scheduled at the hall, Reddy said.

Dr Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan is the place where the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organises its annual Sangh Shiksha Varg or training camps for its volunteers.

(With PTI input)

