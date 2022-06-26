'It's better to die': Shinde invokes Mumbai blast, Dawood Ibrahim on 'why we took such step'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde

Highlights Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde presented his explanation on 'why he took such a step'

"How can Shiv Sena support people who had a direct connection with culprits of Mumbai bomb blast?"

"That's why we took such a step, it's better to die": Shinde said

Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who is now at the centre of the political crisis in Maharashtra after he rebelled against the ruling MVA government in the state, on Sunday, presented his explanation on 'why he took such a step'.

Shinde, who is MLA from Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency of Thane, in a tweet in Hindi, said, "How can Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena support people who had a direct connection with culprits of Mumbai bomb blast, Dawood Ibrahim & those responsible for taking lives of innocent people of Mumbai. That's why we took such a step, it's better to die"

Shinde and a sizable number of MLAs rebelled against the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 21 and are currently in Guwahati in Assam.

Earlier in the day, the rebel leader had also moved the Supreme Court against the disqualification notice issued by the deputy speaker against 16 rebel leaders that are camping along with him in Guwahati. A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala is likely to hear Shinde's plea on Monday.

The rebel MLAs have raised a banner of revolt against the MVA government in the state, threatening to bring it down.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra Crisis: Centre grants Y-plus CRPF cover to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs

ALSO READ | Tripura: State Congress chief among 19 injured in clash with BJP after bypoll results

Latest India News