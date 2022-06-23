Friday, June 24, 2022
     
  4. Maharashtra Political Crisis: Not need to be worry, national party is backing us, Eknath Shinde to rebel MLAs

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Not need to be worry, national party is backing us, Eknath Shinde to rebel MLAs

Shashwat Bhandari Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: June 23, 2022 23:28 IST
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with
Image Source : PTI

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel in Guwahati, Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Highlights

  • Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said a "national party" has termed their revolt as "historic"
  • Rebel Sena MLAs unanimously authorising Shinde to take further decision on their behalf
  • Shinde is currently camping with 40 rebel MLAs of the Sena and nine independents in Guwahati

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who is camping in Assam's Guwahati along with over 40 MLAs, told dissendent leaders that there is no need to worry about anything as a big power is backing them.

Speaking with rebel Sena MLAs at a Guwahati hotel, Eknath Shinde said a "national party" has termed their revolt as "historic" and assured to provide all help to them.

A video of Shinde addressing the group of rebel Sena MLAs has also surfaced. The video also showed the legislators unanimously authorising Shinde to take further decision on their behalf as their group leader.

In the video, Shinde is seen saying, "Our worries and happiness are the same. We are united and victory will be ours. There is a national party, a 'mahashakti'... you know they vanquished Pakistan. That party has said that we have taken a historic decision and assured to provide all help."

Shinde's rebellion against the party has pushed the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to the brink of collapse.

Shinde is currently camping with 37 rebel MLAs of the Sena and nine independents in Guwahati. The NCP and Congress also share power in the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation.

A statement issued by Shinde's office said the decision to authorise him to take decision on their behalf was taken unanimously.

