Maharashtra govt says no to air travel until May 31

The Maharashtra government on Saturday clarified that it has not amended its lockdown order dated May 19 and will not allow air travel till the end of the month even as domestic flight operations are set to begin in a phased manner from Monday.

Principal Secretary to Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Bhushan Gagrani has informed the above development and said the state government has not amended its lockdown order dated May 19, yet and under the order, air travel has been restricted and continues to remain so until stated otherwise.

On Wednesday, after announcing the commencement of domestic air flights, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that there will be new fare structure to keep flight travel affordable.

He said that for this fare structure sets a minimum and maximum level for three months - for e.g. Delhi-Mumbai flight fare will be set Rs 3500 and the maximum level at Rs 10000. Flight routes had been divided into 7 sections-flying times of fewer than 40 minutes, from 40 to 60 minutes, 60-90 minutes, 90-120 minutes, 120-150 minutes, 150-180 minutes and from 180 to 210 minutes.

Meanwhile, the state reported 2,608 new coronavirus patients and 60 deaths on Saturday, the health department said.

The total number of cases in the state rose to 47,190 and the death toll reached 1,577, it said. Out of these, Mumbai alone has 28,817 cases with 949 people succumbing to the disease.

