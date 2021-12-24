Maharashtra imposes night curfew as Omicron cases rise. Check timings, revised guidelines here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 20 new cases of Omicron were reported in the state, taking the total tally 108.

Owing to the rise in Covid cases in the state, the Maharashtra government revised its guidelines and SoPs and also imposed a night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am effective midnight. The state on Friday reported 1,410 new Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths, and 868 discharges. The active caseload stands at 8,426. Also, 20 new cases of Omicron were reported in the state, taking the total tally of the new variant to 108.

Here are the SoPs released by the state government:

Gatherings of more than 5 persons in public places across the state is prohibited from 9 pm to 6 am.

Only 100 people are now allowed in indoor weddings and not more than 250 in outdoor weddings, said the government.

Only 50% capacity is allowed in gyms, spas, hotels, theaters, and cinema halls.

The government also stated that for social, political, religious events, the number of attendees should not be more than 100. In open spaces, not more than 25% of any space's capacity is allowed to be in attendance.

