Friday, December 24, 2021
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • INS Khukri, first of the indigenously-built missile corvettes, decommissioned after 32 years
  • Security forces & police neutralise one Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, Shahzad Ahmad Seh in Bijbehara, Anantnag
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Haryana imposes night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am amid rising cases of Omicron

Haryana imposes night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am amid rising cases of Omicron

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar chaired a Covid review meeting on Friday, and said that both doses of vaccination have been made mandatory for entry in all public sector institutions.

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
Chandigarh Updated on: December 24, 2021 19:16 IST
haryana
Image Source : PTI FILE

Haryana imposes night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am amid rising cases of Omicron 

Highlights

  • Haryana government imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am on Friday amid rising Covid cases.
  • Gatherings of more than 200 persons in public places and events have been barred till further notice
  • Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar chaired a Covid review meeting on Friday.

The Haryana government on Friday imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am amid rising Covid-19 cases in the country. Gatherings of more than 200 persons in public places and events have been barred till further notice. 

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar chaired a Covid review meeting on Friday, and said that both doses of vaccination have been made mandatory for entry in all public sector institutions. He added that movement of the public from 11 pm to 5 am will be strictly banned in the state from Friday. 

Follow Omicron LIVE updates HERE

ALSO READ | Covid-19: Delhi achieves 100% vaccination of first dose

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News