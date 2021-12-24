Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE Haryana imposes night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am amid rising cases of Omicron

Highlights Haryana government imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am on Friday amid rising Covid cases.

Gatherings of more than 200 persons in public places and events have been barred till further notice

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar chaired a Covid review meeting on Friday.

The Haryana government on Friday imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am amid rising Covid-19 cases in the country. Gatherings of more than 200 persons in public places and events have been barred till further notice.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar chaired a Covid review meeting on Friday, and said that both doses of vaccination have been made mandatory for entry in all public sector institutions. He added that movement of the public from 11 pm to 5 am will be strictly banned in the state from Friday.

Follow Omicron LIVE updates HERE

ALSO READ | Covid-19: Delhi achieves 100% vaccination of first dose

Latest India News