Image Source : PTI Maharashtra reports 11,766 new Covid cases, 406 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 11,766 coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 58,87,853, the death toll increased to 1,06,367 with 406 new fatalities.

Earlier in the day, the state health department had said that between May 26 to June 10 this year, a total of 8,074 COVID-19 deaths took place. This was a revised figure, it said, without disclosing the earlier estimate.

As the number of cases was high in April and May, there was more burden on the government machinery which in some cases led to delayed recording of data, it said.

As many as 8,104 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 56,16,857, The number of active cases stands at 1,61,704.

Mumbai recorded 721 new COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 7,14,216, while 24 patients died of the infection and 658 recovered from it, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. With the latest casualties, the city's toll has risen to 15,079 and the count of recoveries has reached 6,81,946.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 95.4 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.81 per cent. Currently, 10,04,770 people are in home quarantine and 6,024 are in institutional quarantine.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra’s Latur civic body to prioritise vaccination of auto drivers, grocery shop owners

ALSO READ | Maharashtra records 12,207 fresh COVID cases, 393 fatalities

Latest India News