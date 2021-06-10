Maharashtra records 12,207 fresh COVID cases, 393 fatalities

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Maharashtra reports 12,207 new COVID cases, 11,449 discharges, and 393 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra recorded as many as 12,207 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total tally of infections in the state to 58,76,087.

As many as 393 deaths were reported in the state today, taking the total tally of fatalities to 1,03,748 in Maharashtra.

As many as 11,449 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 56,08,753.

The number of active cases stands at 1,60,693.

Mumbai city reported 660 new COVID-19 cases, 768 recoveries and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total recovered cases in Mumbai reached to 6,81,288 today.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 95.45 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.77 per cent.

Currently, 10,76,165 patients are in home quarantine and 6,384 are in institutional quarantine.

