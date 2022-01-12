Maharashtra reports 46,000 fresh cases in last 24 hours, almost 12,000 more than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People crowd at Poisar weekly bazaar, amid rise Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai, Wednesday.

Maharashtra has reported 46,000 fresh cases Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, almost 12000 more than Tuesday. The state positivity rate currently stands at 21.4% while for Mumbai it is 27%. At present, there are around 2.25 lakh active cases in the state.

Speaking on the current pandemic situation in Maharashtra, state health minister Rajesh Tope said, "more than 2.25 lakh active cases in the state, total 86% are in-home quarantine, while less than 1% people are on oxygen support."

"Many people are doing self rapid antigens testing, so I request if they are doing self-testing than one must inform the local authorities too," he added.

Pushing people to get vaccinated, Tope said "Health workers are in full capacity at vaccination centre because in the past we used to vaccinate around 7 to 8 lakhs people but it has come down to around 6 lakhs so one must come for vaccination… we are giving entry in malls, railways etc so one must get vaccinated, it’s in the favour of the state."

Till now, at least 90% eligible population and 35% of beneficiaries from the 15-18 age group in the state have received the first dose of the vaccine while 62% are fully vaccinated.

He also informed that the state is short of Covaxin, therefore, they have requested the Centre to give adequate stock. 50 lakh Covishield doses and 40 lakh Covaxin doses in the state.

On oxygen requirement in the state, he said till now they have demand of oxygen of 400 metric tone which includes Covid and non-Covid patients. Schools need to remain shut for another 15-20 days, post which the government will make a decision.

