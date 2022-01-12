Wednesday, January 12, 2022
     
Covaxin booster dose neutralises Omicron, as well as Delta variants, says Bharat Biotech

Covaxin ( BBV152) booster, India's indigenous vaccine, has shown that it can neutralize both Omicron and Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2, jab maker Bharat Biotech informed on Wednesday.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Published on: January 12, 2022 17:55 IST
Representational image.
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Representational image.

