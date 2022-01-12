Coronavirus pandemic LIVE Updates: India logs over 1.94 lakh new cases, 442 deaths in last 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Medics prepare to give medicines to Covid infected children inside Covid Care Centre of CWG village in New Delhi.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 1,94,720 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 442 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (January 12), the country saw a total of 60,405 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 96.36 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,46,30,536.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 9,55,319 the ministry data showed today.

As compared to yesterday (January 11), the total number of fresh COVID cases is up by 26,657 (15.8%) today. India had reported 1,68,063 cases yesterday.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,84,655. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 11.05 per cent today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 69,52,74,380 samples have been tested up to January 11 for COVID-19. Of these 17,61,900 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 34,424 new Covid cases, including 22 deaths while 18,967 people were discharged. The active cases in the state today stands at 2,21,477. At least 34 patients were found positive with the Omicron variant. Till date, a total of 1,281 cases of Omicron variant have been reported in the state.

Mumbai today reported 11,647 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a drop of 2,001 from the previous day and fourth straight day of downward trend, taking the tally to 9,39,867, while two more patients succumbed to the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to a BMC bulletin, with new additions, the COVID-19 tally jumped to 9,39,867, while the death toll climbed to 16,413. This was the fourth day in a row when the city has witnessed a dip in daily COVID-19 infections. The metropolis has reported 2,001 fewer cases than Monday despite 2,855 more COVID-19 tests carried out in the last 24 hours.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 393 71 7724 25 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 5606 832 2062732 152 14505 3 Arunachal Pradesh 352 130 55058 4 282 4 Assam 8214 1780 614542 416 6183 2 5 Bihar 20939 4041 717092 691 12106 5 6 Chandigarh 3253 889 65054 77 1081 1 7 Chhattisgarh 19222 3758 994592 358 13619 4 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 105 16 10696 2 4 9 Delhi 65806 5073 1477913 14076 25177 17 10 Goa 10139 930 177829 661 3533 1 11 Gujarat 32469 4556 825702 1539 10130 2 12 Haryana 22500 4179 767310 1552 10077 5 13 Himachal Pradesh 4186 1038 225215 160 3884 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4024 493 336790 209 4544 4 15 Jharkhand 26019 2691 350863 1789 5172 2 16 Karnataka 60177 10546 2965105 1148 38374 4 17 Kerala*** 38436 2835 5203146 2796 49757 166 18 Ladakh 397 57 22067 67 222 1 19 Lakshadweep 1 10368 51 20 Madhya Pradesh 8599 1757 784506 559 10538 1 21 Maharashtra 209764 3791 6602103 29671 141647 8 22 Manipur 438 31 123779 103 2011 23 Meghalaya 448 54 83369 14 1487 2 24 Mizoram 5910 1298 141086 214 562 1 25 Nagaland 104 23 31495 9 703 26 Odisha 20199 4415 1047031 414 8468 27 Puducherry 1722 472 127607 17 1882 28 Punjab 19379 3036 589285 884 16683 8 29 Rajasthan 25088 5621 948210 472 8974 2 30 Sikkim 314 96 32107 15 410 1 31 Tamil Nadu 62767 11432 2714643 2547 36866 11 32 Telangana 14995 1473 676817 351 4043 1 33 Tripura 1332 529 84352 49 831 1 34 Uttarakhand 5009 891 339739 396 7429 5 35 Uttar Pradesh 33946 7972 1688983 335 22932 4 36 West Bengal 89194 11083 1665221 8187 19917 16 Total# 821446 97827 34570131 69959 484213 277 ***For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 19 deaths reported on 11th January +277 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

