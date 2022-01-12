Wednesday, January 12, 2022
     
Coronavirus pandemic LIVE Updates: India logs over 1.94 lakh new cases, 442 deaths in last 24 hours

The total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 9,55,319 the health ministry data showed today.

New Delhi Updated on: January 12, 2022 9:33 IST
Image Source : PTI.

Medics prepare to give medicines to Covid infected children inside Covid Care Centre of CWG village in New Delhi.

 

Highlights

  • The total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 9,55,319 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 4,84,655
  • The daily positivity rate is at 11.05 per cent today

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,94,720 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 442 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (January 12), the country saw a total of 60,405 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 96.36 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,46,30,536.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 9,55,319 the ministry data showed today. 

As compared to yesterday (January 11), the total number of fresh COVID cases is up by 26,657 (15.8%) today. India had reported 1,68,063 cases yesterday.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,84,655. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 11.05 per cent today. 

 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 69,52,74,380 samples have been tested up to January 11 for COVID-19. Of these 17,61,900 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 34,424 new Covid cases, including 22 deaths while 18,967 people were discharged. The active cases in the state today stands at 2,21,477. At least 34 patients were found positive with the Omicron variant. Till date, a total of 1,281 cases of Omicron variant have been reported in the state.

Mumbai today reported 11,647 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a drop of 2,001 from the previous day and fourth straight day of downward trend, taking the tally to 9,39,867, while two more patients succumbed to the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to a BMC bulletin, with new additions, the COVID-19 tally jumped to 9,39,867, while the death toll climbed to 16,413. This was the fourth day in a row when the city has witnessed a dip in daily COVID-19 infections. The metropolis has reported 2,001 fewer cases than Monday despite 2,855 more COVID-19 tests carried out in the last 24 hours.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 393 71  7724 25  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 5606 832  2062732 152  14505      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 352 130  55058 282      
4 Assam 8214 1780  614542 416  6183    
5 Bihar 20939 4041  717092 691  12106    
6 Chandigarh 3253 889  65054 77  1081    
7 Chhattisgarh 19222 3758  994592 358  13619    
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 105 16  10696 4      
9 Delhi 65806 5073  1477913 14076  25177 17     
10 Goa 10139 930  177829 661  3533    
11 Gujarat 32469 4556  825702 1539  10130    
12 Haryana 22500 4179  767310 1552  10077    
13 Himachal Pradesh 4186 1038  225215 160  3884    
14 Jammu and Kashmir 4024 493  336790 209  4544    
15 Jharkhand 26019 2691  350863 1789  5172    
16 Karnataka 60177 10546  2965105 1148  38374    
17 Kerala*** 38436 2835  5203146 2796  49757 166     
18 Ladakh 397 57  22067 67  222    
19 Lakshadweep 1   10368   51      
20 Madhya Pradesh 8599 1757  784506 559  10538    
21 Maharashtra 209764 3791  6602103 29671  141647    
22 Manipur 438 31  123779 103  2011      
23 Meghalaya 448 54  83369 14  1487    
24 Mizoram 5910 1298  141086 214  562    
25 Nagaland 104 23  31495 703      
26 Odisha 20199 4415  1047031 414  8468      
27 Puducherry 1722 472  127607 17  1882      
28 Punjab 19379 3036  589285 884  16683    
29 Rajasthan 25088 5621  948210 472  8974    
30 Sikkim 314 96  32107 15  410    
31 Tamil Nadu 62767 11432  2714643 2547  36866 11     
32 Telangana 14995 1473  676817 351  4043    
33 Tripura 1332 529  84352 49  831    
34 Uttarakhand 5009 891  339739 396  7429    
35 Uttar Pradesh 33946 7972  1688983 335  22932    
36 West Bengal 89194 11083  1665221 8187  19917 16     
Total# 821446 97827  34570131 69959  484213 277 
***For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 19 deaths reported on 11th January +277 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

