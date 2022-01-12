Coronavirus pandemic LIVE Updates: India logs over 1.94 lakh new cases, 442 deaths in last 24 hours

Highlights
- The total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 9,55,319 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 4,84,655
- The daily positivity rate is at 11.05 per cent today
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,94,720 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 442 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (January 12), the country saw a total of 60,405 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 96.36 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,46,30,536.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 9,55,319 the ministry data showed today.
As compared to yesterday (January 11), the total number of fresh COVID cases is up by 26,657 (15.8%) today. India had reported 1,68,063 cases yesterday.
The total death toll in the country is now at 4,84,655. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is at 11.05 per cent today.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 69,52,74,380 samples have been tested up to January 11 for COVID-19. Of these 17,61,900 samples were tested on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 34,424 new Covid cases, including 22 deaths while 18,967 people were discharged. The active cases in the state today stands at 2,21,477. At least 34 patients were found positive with the Omicron variant. Till date, a total of 1,281 cases of Omicron variant have been reported in the state.
Mumbai today reported 11,647 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a drop of 2,001 from the previous day and fourth straight day of downward trend, taking the tally to 9,39,867, while two more patients succumbed to the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
According to a BMC bulletin, with new additions, the COVID-19 tally jumped to 9,39,867, while the death toll climbed to 16,413. This was the fourth day in a row when the city has witnessed a dip in daily COVID-19 infections. The metropolis has reported 2,001 fewer cases than Monday despite 2,855 more COVID-19 tests carried out in the last 24 hours.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|393
|71
|7724
|25
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|5606
|832
|2062732
|152
|14505
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|352
|130
|55058
|4
|282
|4
|Assam
|8214
|1780
|614542
|416
|6183
|2
|5
|Bihar
|20939
|4041
|717092
|691
|12106
|5
|6
|Chandigarh
|3253
|889
|65054
|77
|1081
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|19222
|3758
|994592
|358
|13619
|4
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|105
|16
|10696
|2
|4
|9
|Delhi
|65806
|5073
|1477913
|14076
|25177
|17
|10
|Goa
|10139
|930
|177829
|661
|3533
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|32469
|4556
|825702
|1539
|10130
|2
|12
|Haryana
|22500
|4179
|767310
|1552
|10077
|5
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4186
|1038
|225215
|160
|3884
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4024
|493
|336790
|209
|4544
|4
|15
|Jharkhand
|26019
|2691
|350863
|1789
|5172
|2
|16
|Karnataka
|60177
|10546
|2965105
|1148
|38374
|4
|17
|Kerala***
|38436
|2835
|5203146
|2796
|49757
|166
|18
|Ladakh
|397
|57
|22067
|67
|222
|1
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1
|10368
|51
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|8599
|1757
|784506
|559
|10538
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|209764
|3791
|6602103
|29671
|141647
|8
|22
|Manipur
|438
|31
|123779
|103
|2011
|23
|Meghalaya
|448
|54
|83369
|14
|1487
|2
|24
|Mizoram
|5910
|1298
|141086
|214
|562
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|104
|23
|31495
|9
|703
|26
|Odisha
|20199
|4415
|1047031
|414
|8468
|27
|Puducherry
|1722
|472
|127607
|17
|1882
|28
|Punjab
|19379
|3036
|589285
|884
|16683
|8
|29
|Rajasthan
|25088
|5621
|948210
|472
|8974
|2
|30
|Sikkim
|314
|96
|32107
|15
|410
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|62767
|11432
|2714643
|2547
|36866
|11
|32
|Telangana
|14995
|1473
|676817
|351
|4043
|1
|33
|Tripura
|1332
|529
|84352
|49
|831
|1
|34
|Uttarakhand
|5009
|891
|339739
|396
|7429
|5
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|33946
|7972
|1688983
|335
|22932
|4
|36
|West Bengal
|89194
|11083
|1665221
|8187
|19917
|16
|Total#
|821446
|97827
|34570131
|69959
|484213
|277
|***For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 19 deaths reported on 11th January +277 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
