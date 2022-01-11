Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Omicron Scare: General precautions for COVID positive patients

India has been witnessing a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases for the past few weeks. Everyone is scared as to what effect the Omicron variant will have o the body. The latest studies have proven that the new variant is more transmissible than the Delta variant. Even though it is not affecting the lungs the most, it is still leaving patients suffering from-- sore throat, cough, fever and muscle pain. Thankfully, people are having mild symptoms and the rate of hospitalization is low. Amid the scare, people wish to know the general precautions that they need to follow in case they have tested positive for coronavirus. If you are one of those, here are some suggested by Dr SP Sondhi that might come in handy for you!

1. Do NOT panic!

2. Isolate yourself for 7 days

3. Keep checking your temperature and oxygen levels.

4. For fever above 100 degrees, take paracetamol (Dolo 650). It can be taken 2-3 times a day.

5. Take Vitamin C and Zinc tablets twice a day.

6. For vomiting/nausea, a Domstal tablet can be taken.

7. Home remedies like gargle will work.

8. If someone else comes in your room, the windows should be open and both should wear N95 masks.

9. Wash hands frequently

10. Consult a doctor if: