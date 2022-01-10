Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Omicron affecting lungs like Delta variant? Here's what Delhi's AIIMS doctor said

The number of cases of the new variant of COVID-- Omicron in the country and the world has increased the concern of people. The coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly and it is being said that the infection of the Omicron variant is several times more infectious than the delta variant. Just like the Delta variant, the Omicron variant is also causing damage to the lungs, says Delhi's AIIMS doctor Anjan Trikha. Along with this, the doctor even gave special advice to the patients for home isolation. According to the WHO, the delta virus of Corona, which caused havoc in the world, became powerful by mutating 9 times, but the new virus of Omicron has mutated about 32 times.

During the second wave of COVID, the virus was seen to have affected the lungs the most. Because of this reason, people were concerned and wanted to know whether this new variant too affects the lungs? Speaking about the same, Dr Anjan Trikha said that the way the Delta variant was affecting the lungs was different. For the Omicron variant, he said that it remains in the upper part of the lungs leaving patients suffering from-- sore throat, cough, fever, muscle pain, and not much effect on the lungs.

There are a very small number of people who are in need of oxygen. The ones who are needing the same is because of the fact that they already had lung diseases be it bronchial asthma or lung cancer. So, as of now, this Omicron strain is not affecting the lungs yet, but what will happen in the next two weeks, one can't say now.

Why is it dangerous to lungs?

According to WHO, Omicron is confirmed when there are 32 to 40 variants. If the Omicron variant does not skip and stick to the S marker of the spike protein of the coronavirus, the virus will move into the lungs. After that, it can prove fatal.

What are the protocols for treating the infection this time?

Answering the question, Dr Anjan Trikha said that in the last 2 years we have come to know a lot about this disease. There were many treatments that were started, which gradually were not used. For people who are infected with the Omicron variant and are home isolating, if your fever increases, then cold fomentation can be done along with symptomatic treatment.

During the last wave, people were consuming Vitamin C, Zinc and many such medicines in a quantity that later it became difficult to get them in the market. This time according to the guidelines, there is no such need to consume them unless they have to be taken for some other reason.

If the fever does not get better even after taking paracetamol and it has been 3-4 days, then talk to your doctor. If there is trouble breathing or your saturation level drops then talk to the doctor or rush to the hospital.