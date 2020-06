Image Source : FILE Maharashtra: Man killed by tiger in Chandrapur forest

A 50-year-old man was allegedly killed by a tiger at Nagbhid forest range in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a forest official said on Friday. Ranjendra Ganvir, a resident of Tukum, was found dead in compartment no. 634 of Nagbhid forest range in Bhramapuri division in the early hours of the day, the official.

It is suspected that the deceased was killed by a tiger, he said, adding that further probe was underway.

