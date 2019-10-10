Image Source : FILE Maharashtra: Four feared drowned during Durga idol immersion

Four people are feared to have drowned in a river during the immersion of a Durga idol in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The four men, all in their 20s, went along with a group to Kalu river in Titwala township on Wednesday night for the idol immersion, after the conclusion of the Durga festival, and accidentally fell into the water body.

The others accompanying them immediately alerted the police and the fire brigade, an official at Kalyan taluka police station said.

Search was still underway for the four men, he added.

