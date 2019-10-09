Rajasthan: 10 drown in separate incidents during idol immersion in Dholpur

Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Youths drown during idol immersion in Dholpur

At least 10 youths drowned in rivers in two separate incidents during idol immersions in Dholpur district of Rajasthan. One youth drowned in Parvati river in Sepau and his body was fished out, while six others drowned in Chambal river in Dihauli but only three bodies have been recovered. Police teams and divers were at the spot to find the remaining three, the bodies of whom have been fished out.

In Sepau, the drowning victim was identified as Aman Gaur who had gone to the river for idol immersion with the villagers, when he went towards the deep end with few others.

While the rest of the people were rescued, his body was found after an hour of search operation.

In Dihauli, the three youths who drowned were identified as Sachin Thakur, Amit Thakur and Pravesh Ram. All were minors and had gone to the deep end of the river after idol immersion, following which they drowned.

The bodies were fished out by evening though divers are still searching for the remaining three youths who are yet to be found.

